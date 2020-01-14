Soldiers harass family who hung Palestinian flags on the fence of their home

On 27 Nov. 2019, three soldiers came three times to the home of the a-Tabib family in the village of ‘Izbat a-Tabib in Qalqiliya District to remove Palestinian flags the family had hung on the fence of their home. The family hung the flags up again every time. At around 6:30 P.M., the three soldiers returned while the family was sitting in the yard and took the flags down again.

Bian a-Tabib (53), the father of the family, related in a testimony he gave B’Tselem: